Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in March

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 793,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 21,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,652. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

