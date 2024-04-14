Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 8.5% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

