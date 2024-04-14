Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 316,390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 682.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 401,370 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 217,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $806.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

