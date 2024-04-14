Innovid’s (CTV) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Innovid Stock Performance

NYSE:CTV opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $340.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,748.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

