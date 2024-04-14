Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($189.55).

On Monday, February 12th, Russell O’Brien acquired 112 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($189.95).

CNA stock opened at GBX 133.30 ($1.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 193.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.35 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 579.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.98).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

