Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells 53,029 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.22 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

