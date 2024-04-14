Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells 53,029 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nutanix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.22 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 1.29.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Nutanix
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.