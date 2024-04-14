Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,934,139.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,934,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,622,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42.

On Tuesday, February 6th, John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $2,490,387.48.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,943,626.70.

Samsara stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Samsara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Samsara by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,421,000 after buying an additional 2,425,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Samsara by 11.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

