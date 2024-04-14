Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.78. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

