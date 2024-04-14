International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

