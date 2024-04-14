Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.