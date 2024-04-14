Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) versus Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Financial Survey

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and Oliveda International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $73.91 million 0.62 -$10.39 million ($0.09) -3.67 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -14.06% -56.15% -31.25% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Inuvo has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inuvo and Oliveda International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inuvo presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.48%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inuvo beats Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences which can serve multiple creative formats including display, video, audio and native across multiple device types including desktop, mobile, tablet, connected/smart TV and game consoles. It also offers Bonfire, a marketing and advertising solution which can be provided directly to brands and where a collection of data, analytics, software and publishing is used to align advertising messages with consumers across websites online. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

