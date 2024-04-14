Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Holdings Lifted by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJP remained flat at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

