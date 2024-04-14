Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

