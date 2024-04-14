Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

