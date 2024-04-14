Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 551,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 285,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

