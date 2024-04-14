Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,905,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $82.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $719.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.