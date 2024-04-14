iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

iomart Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 131 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.39. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.03 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.60 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

