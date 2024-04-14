iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.48. 4,235,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

