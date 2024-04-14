iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.