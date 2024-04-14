iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,838 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

