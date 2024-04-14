iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. 186,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,651. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

