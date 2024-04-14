iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.