iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

