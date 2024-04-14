iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 9,033,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.