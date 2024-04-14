iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 9,033,597 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

