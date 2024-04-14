iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 9,033,597 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

