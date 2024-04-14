iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

