iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

