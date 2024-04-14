iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $705.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.