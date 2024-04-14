iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 932,653 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.