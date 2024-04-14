iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 404,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $7,449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,457.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.