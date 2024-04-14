iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,353 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

