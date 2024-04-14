iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

