iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.