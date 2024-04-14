iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

