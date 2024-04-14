iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWY stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

