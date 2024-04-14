iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.