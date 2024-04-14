iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IVE stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

