iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $95.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

