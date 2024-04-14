iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. 152,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

