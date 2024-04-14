iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,394 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

