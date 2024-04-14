J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at TD Cowen

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.2 %

SJM stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

