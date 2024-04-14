Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group comprises 55.2% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 8.99% of Janus Henderson Group worth $448,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1 %

JHG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 675,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

