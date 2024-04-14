Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $438.55

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 438.55 ($5.55) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.44). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.44), with a volume of 1,497 shares traded.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.57.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is currently 5,135.14%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

