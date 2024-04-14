John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of John Bean Technologies worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $92.63. 270,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,360. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

