Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15,837.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. 4,673,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

