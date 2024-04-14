Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 3,114 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

