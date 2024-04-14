Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 603 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

JEPI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

