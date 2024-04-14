Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 6,235 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

ET opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

