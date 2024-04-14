Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

