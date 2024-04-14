Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMM stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

