Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.